All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 4239 Rawlins Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4239 Rawlins Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4239 Rawlins Street

4239 Rawlins Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4239 Rawlins Street, Dallas, TX 75219

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Solo Lofts at Perry Heights Modern townhome nail down hardwoods thru out the second and third levels.Large master with dual vanity a soaking tub and separate shower. Walk in closet.Small balcony off master.
Kitchen is a dream featuring gas cook top separate oven and microwave and large island. Open soaring two story windows in living room.Great space for your art. Two car garage and a bedroom and bath plus storage on first floor.
second floor open plan living, dinning and kitchen and half bath.Third level is large master and a loft or office space
with wonderful open views and a nice sized laundry room with full sized washer and dyer included. DTWN and Tollway just minutes away. Available now

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4239 Rawlins Street have any available units?
4239 Rawlins Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4239 Rawlins Street have?
Some of 4239 Rawlins Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4239 Rawlins Street currently offering any rent specials?
4239 Rawlins Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4239 Rawlins Street pet-friendly?
No, 4239 Rawlins Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4239 Rawlins Street offer parking?
Yes, 4239 Rawlins Street offers parking.
Does 4239 Rawlins Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4239 Rawlins Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4239 Rawlins Street have a pool?
No, 4239 Rawlins Street does not have a pool.
Does 4239 Rawlins Street have accessible units?
No, 4239 Rawlins Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4239 Rawlins Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4239 Rawlins Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parson's Green
3211 Scotch Creek Rd
Dallas, TX 75019
Vistas at Pinnacle Park
4599 W Davis St
Dallas, TX 75211
Alexan Henderson
1945 Bennet Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Cortland Waters Edge
1701 Royal Ln
Dallas, TX 75229
Parks at Walnut
10000 Walnut St
Dallas, TX 75243
Sylvan Thirty
750 Fort Worth Ave
Dallas, TX 75208
The Brownstones Townhome Apartments
13907 Montfort Dr
Dallas, TX 75240
Camden Victory Park
2787 N Houston St
Dallas, TX 75219

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University