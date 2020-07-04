4239 Rawlins Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Solo Lofts at Perry Heights Modern townhome nail down hardwoods thru out the second and third levels.Large master with dual vanity a soaking tub and separate shower. Walk in closet.Small balcony off master.

Kitchen is a dream featuring gas cook top separate oven and microwave and large island. Open soaring two story windows in living room.Great space for your art. Two car garage and a bedroom and bath plus storage on first floor.

second floor open plan living, dinning and kitchen and half bath.Third level is large master and a loft or office space

with wonderful open views and a nice sized laundry room with full sized washer and dyer included. DTWN and Tollway just minutes away. Available now