Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Completely updated Oak Lawn Boutique Condo. Only 16 units total. 3 full bedrooms and 2.5 baths with granite kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliances for a modern touch! Stained concrete floors downstairs and new porcelain wood tile floors upstairs. Great for easy cleaning and minimal allergies. Open floor plan. Your own private, walled patio off the kitchen! A rarity! Assigned parking for 2 cars is in front of unit for easy access!! Oaklawn living at it finest.