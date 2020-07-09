4219 Munger Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage new construction

East Village New Construction. Be the first to live in this thoughtfully designed Tri-level townhome. This home offers natural light throughout and complemented by clean lines and modern finishes. The spacious living room gives way to an open concept kitchen with Quartz countertops, custom cabinets and Bosch appliance package. Multiple outdoor living spaces including a private backyard with artificial turf, second-floor balcony, and rooftop deck providing spectacular views of downtown. Lease includes refrigerator, washer & dryer.