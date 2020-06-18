4209 Brooktree Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Fresh fresh fresh! Walls of windows bring lots of natural light. Completely renovated with Carrara marble in kitchen with glass subway tile backsplash, all new stainless steel appliances, Carrara marble in all bathrooms, new paint, all new flooring including new wood floors new carpet, specialty tile, all new fixtures. Completely charming soft mid-century modern in highly sought after Bent Tree West in far North Dallas. Master bedroom is down with huge master bath and his and hers walk-in closets, three other bedrooms upstairs with jack and jill bath. Almost a quarter acre lot surrounded by board on board fence and towering trees. Within minutes to Dallas North Toll road, Addison and Frankford Road.