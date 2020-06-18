All apartments in Dallas
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:45 PM

4209 Brooktree Lane

4209 Brooktree Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4209 Brooktree Lane, Dallas, TX 75287
Bent Tree West

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fresh fresh fresh! Walls of windows bring lots of natural light. Completely renovated with Carrara marble in kitchen with glass subway tile backsplash, all new stainless steel appliances, Carrara marble in all bathrooms, new paint, all new flooring including new wood floors new carpet, specialty tile, all new fixtures. Completely charming soft mid-century modern in highly sought after Bent Tree West in far North Dallas. Master bedroom is down with huge master bath and his and hers walk-in closets, three other bedrooms upstairs with jack and jill bath. Almost a quarter acre lot surrounded by board on board fence and towering trees. Within minutes to Dallas North Toll road, Addison and Frankford Road.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4209 Brooktree Lane have any available units?
4209 Brooktree Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4209 Brooktree Lane have?
Some of 4209 Brooktree Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4209 Brooktree Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4209 Brooktree Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4209 Brooktree Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4209 Brooktree Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4209 Brooktree Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4209 Brooktree Lane offers parking.
Does 4209 Brooktree Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4209 Brooktree Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4209 Brooktree Lane have a pool?
No, 4209 Brooktree Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4209 Brooktree Lane have accessible units?
No, 4209 Brooktree Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4209 Brooktree Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4209 Brooktree Lane has units with dishwashers.

