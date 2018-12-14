4208 Windhaven Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Location! Close to Dallas Tollway, George Bush, 121 and Preston. PISD award winning ISD schools. 3 bedrooms.,2 baths ,2 living,2 dining with 2 car garage.Kitchen with Slab granite Countertop; stainless steel Fridge; Full size washer and Dryer; Marble and Ceramic Tile flooring; very easy to clean, no carpet. Split bedrooms .Master with H&H sinks, Walk in closets in all bedrooms, jetted tub. French doors leading to the nice backyard. Vaulted ceilings and fans in all bedrooms and living room. Large family room, Den open to kitchen. Undated home with recent roof, fence, gutters , Brand new interior paint all over the house and garage, sprinkler system