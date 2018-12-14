All apartments in Dallas
Dallas, TX
4208 Windhaven Lane
4208 Windhaven Lane

4208 Windhaven Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4208 Windhaven Lane, Dallas, TX 75287

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location! Close to Dallas Tollway, George Bush, 121 and Preston. PISD award winning ISD schools. 3 bedrooms.,2 baths ,2 living,2 dining with 2 car garage.Kitchen with Slab granite Countertop; stainless steel Fridge; Full size washer and Dryer; Marble and Ceramic Tile flooring; very easy to clean, no carpet. Split bedrooms .Master with H&H sinks, Walk in closets in all bedrooms, jetted tub. French doors leading to the nice backyard. Vaulted ceilings and fans in all bedrooms and living room. Large family room, Den open to kitchen. Undated home with recent roof, fence, gutters , Brand new interior paint all over the house and garage, sprinkler system

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4208 Windhaven Lane have any available units?
4208 Windhaven Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4208 Windhaven Lane have?
Some of 4208 Windhaven Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4208 Windhaven Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4208 Windhaven Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4208 Windhaven Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4208 Windhaven Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4208 Windhaven Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4208 Windhaven Lane offers parking.
Does 4208 Windhaven Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4208 Windhaven Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4208 Windhaven Lane have a pool?
No, 4208 Windhaven Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4208 Windhaven Lane have accessible units?
No, 4208 Windhaven Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4208 Windhaven Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4208 Windhaven Lane has units with dishwashers.

