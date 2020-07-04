All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 4206 Newton Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4206 Newton Avenue
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:05 AM

4206 Newton Avenue

4206 Newton Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4206 Newton Avenue, Dallas, TX 75219
North Oaklawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Surrounded by beautiful grounds this one bedroom condo under 1,000 is perfect! Great location that is walking distance to everything on Oak Lawn. Brand new carpets, fresh coat modern grey paint, refrigerator included. Washer and Dryer room located steps away inside the gated complex. Included utilities are trash, water and gas. The only thing you will need to set up is electric! Walking distance to Homewood Grill, a brand new restaurant with a fun outdoor patio. Community pool and grill area inside the gated building as well makes this the perfect new home for the new year. Again this one will not last long, it's hard to find anything in Dallas under 1,000 so come tour today and apply online today too!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4206 Newton Avenue have any available units?
4206 Newton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4206 Newton Avenue have?
Some of 4206 Newton Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4206 Newton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4206 Newton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4206 Newton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4206 Newton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4206 Newton Avenue offer parking?
No, 4206 Newton Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4206 Newton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4206 Newton Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4206 Newton Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4206 Newton Avenue has a pool.
Does 4206 Newton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4206 Newton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4206 Newton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4206 Newton Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alexan Ross
4001 Ross Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
28TwentyEight
2828 Woodside St
Dallas, TX 75204
Cortland Waters Edge
1701 Royal Ln
Dallas, TX 75229
Spring Parc
18250 Marsh Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
The Versailles
4900 Pear Ridge Dr
Dallas, TX 75287
Bell Knox District
3030 Hester Ave
Dallas, TX 75205
Axis at Wycliff
4343 Congress Ave
Dallas, TX 75219
Post Worthington
2808 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75204

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University