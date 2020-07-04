4206 Newton Avenue

Amenities

Surrounded by beautiful grounds this one bedroom condo under 1,000 is perfect! Great location that is walking distance to everything on Oak Lawn. Brand new carpets, fresh coat modern grey paint, refrigerator included. Washer and Dryer room located steps away inside the gated complex. Included utilities are trash, water and gas. The only thing you will need to set up is electric! Walking distance to Homewood Grill, a brand new restaurant with a fun outdoor patio. Community pool and grill area inside the gated building as well makes this the perfect new home for the new year. Again this one will not last long, it's hard to find anything in Dallas under 1,000 so come tour today and apply online today too!