All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 4155 Midrose Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4155 Midrose Trail
Last updated April 20 2019 at 9:33 AM

4155 Midrose Trail

4155 Midrose Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4155 Midrose Trail, Dallas, TX 75287

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Freshly Painted Exterior, Sparkling Clean, Light Filled Open Floor Plan. 1st floor Master suite & Study. Granite Island kitchen equipped with French Door SS Refrigerator, Gas Cook top, Built in Oven & Microwave. Serving Bar opens to the central living & dining room with wood look laminate flooring. Guest Half Bath and Study on the 1st Floor. Side yard & patio are private and low maintenance (yard care, included). Beautiful central staircase leads to game room, Bedrooms 2 & 3 and full bath. 2 Car Garage with openers. Will consider pets on a case by case basis. No smokers no exceptions. $2,395. monthly rent. Fabulous location with Plano ISD, Mitchell, Frankford, Shepton & Plano West Senior High.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4155 Midrose Trail have any available units?
4155 Midrose Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4155 Midrose Trail have?
Some of 4155 Midrose Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4155 Midrose Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4155 Midrose Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4155 Midrose Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 4155 Midrose Trail is pet friendly.
Does 4155 Midrose Trail offer parking?
Yes, 4155 Midrose Trail offers parking.
Does 4155 Midrose Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4155 Midrose Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4155 Midrose Trail have a pool?
No, 4155 Midrose Trail does not have a pool.
Does 4155 Midrose Trail have accessible units?
No, 4155 Midrose Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4155 Midrose Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4155 Midrose Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Move Cross Country
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trinity Village at Farmers Creek
4280 Trinity Mills Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Reserves at White Rock
9215 Garland Rd
Dallas, TX 75218
Park on Rosemeade
4141 Rosemeade Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287
Le Parc
5400 Live Oak St
Dallas, TX 75206
Sylvan Thirty
750 Fort Worth Ave
Dallas, TX 75208
Vue Greenville
1811 Greenville Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Landmark
4417 Swiss Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Hidden Oaks
9236 Church Rd
Dallas, TX 75231

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University