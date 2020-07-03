4155 Midrose Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Freshly Painted Exterior, Sparkling Clean, Light Filled Open Floor Plan. 1st floor Master suite & Study. Granite Island kitchen equipped with French Door SS Refrigerator, Gas Cook top, Built in Oven & Microwave. Serving Bar opens to the central living & dining room with wood look laminate flooring. Guest Half Bath and Study on the 1st Floor. Side yard & patio are private and low maintenance (yard care, included). Beautiful central staircase leads to game room, Bedrooms 2 & 3 and full bath. 2 Car Garage with openers. Will consider pets on a case by case basis. No smokers no exceptions. $2,395. monthly rent. Fabulous location with Plano ISD, Mitchell, Frankford, Shepton & Plano West Senior High.