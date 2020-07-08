4144 Pluto St

Amenities
Spacious 4 Bedroom and 4 Bath Home - This beautiful 4 bedroom 4 bath home features vinyl wood floor, new carpet, ceiling fans and blinds. You will be amazed by the updated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and new fixtures. Nearby schools include Eladio R Martinez Learning Center, Dallas Environmental Science Acade and Amelia Earhart Learning Center. The closest grocery stores are Pepe's Grocery, Foodland Super Markets and Jerry's Market. The closest coffee shop is La Creme Coffee & Tea. Nearby restaurants include La Villita, Snappy Catfish and Da Munchies and is near Trinity River Floodway, North Hampton Park and Stevens Park. This home is won't last long.
(RLNE5768047)