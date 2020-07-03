4143 Shadow Gables Drive

Amenities
Looking good in the neighborhood. Slate floors throughout. Two Rock fenced Courtyards. Two Split Bedrooms each overlooking the patios. Can use 3rd Bedroom as a study very petite. Skylights in both bathrooms. Walk-in Closets, One Car Garage. Washer Dryer & Refrigeratior included. Background check will be done by TransUnion Smartmove mysmartmove.com $40 for each app. over 18yrs. Pet deposit is non refundable.
Listing agent is owner & will prepare lease. Renters insurance required. Deposit due at lease signing.