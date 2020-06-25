All apartments in Dallas
Location

4140 Travis Street, Dallas, TX 75204
Oak Lawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
INCREDIBLE PRICE!!!!!! GREAT LOCATION!! This gorgeous 3 bedroom 3.5 bath fully upgraded townhome features walk-in closets, beautiful hand-scraped hardwood floors, surround sound in living, dining and kitchen. Open floorplan with tons of natural light throughout. Granite counter tops, SS appliances and large island with tons of storage in the kitchen. Walking distance to Katy Trail, West Village and Knox-Henderson. Easy access to 75 or the tollway. Front load washer-dryer included. Fantastic roommate floor plan.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4140 Travis Street have any available units?
4140 Travis Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4140 Travis Street have?
Some of 4140 Travis Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4140 Travis Street currently offering any rent specials?
4140 Travis Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4140 Travis Street pet-friendly?
No, 4140 Travis Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4140 Travis Street offer parking?
Yes, 4140 Travis Street offers parking.
Does 4140 Travis Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4140 Travis Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4140 Travis Street have a pool?
No, 4140 Travis Street does not have a pool.
Does 4140 Travis Street have accessible units?
No, 4140 Travis Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4140 Travis Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4140 Travis Street has units with dishwashers.

