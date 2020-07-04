All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 414 Tiawah Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
414 Tiawah Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

414 Tiawah Drive

414 Tiawah Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

414 Tiawah Drive, Dallas, TX 75217

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
concierge
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 1 bath home in Pleasant Grove features laminate and vinyl flooring, W/D connections, ceiling fans, central heat/air and a fenced backyard. The home is conveniently located near a ton of local businesses, like Hunt's Food Store, Dollar General, Crab & Claw Seafood, McDonald's and more. It's a few houses from the bus stop and a short drive to the post office! It's also within walking distance of WA Blair Elementary School.

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured movers to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Alden Short, Inc., a Dallas-based property management company, is a leader in providing affordable rental homes and apartments in North Texas. Founded in 1976, Alden Short has acquired more than 45 apartment complexes and 1,000 rental homes, bringing the total portfolio to just under 2,500 units. Through our second-chance leasing process, we afford the opportunity to those with negative background to find safe, affordable and quality housing. For more information, visit www.ashortinc.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 414 Tiawah Drive have any available units?
414 Tiawah Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 414 Tiawah Drive have?
Some of 414 Tiawah Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 414 Tiawah Drive currently offering any rent specials?
414 Tiawah Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 414 Tiawah Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 414 Tiawah Drive is pet friendly.
Does 414 Tiawah Drive offer parking?
No, 414 Tiawah Drive does not offer parking.
Does 414 Tiawah Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 414 Tiawah Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 414 Tiawah Drive have a pool?
No, 414 Tiawah Drive does not have a pool.
Does 414 Tiawah Drive have accessible units?
No, 414 Tiawah Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 414 Tiawah Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 414 Tiawah Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Southside on Lamar
1409 S Lamar St
Dallas, TX 75215
Village Cliffs
8612 Southwestern Blvd
Dallas, TX 75206
The Brazos
4341 Horizon North Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287
Woodside Lane Apartments
9302 Forest Ln
Dallas, TX 75243
Sutton Place
18600 Dallas Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287
Nove at Knox
3031 Olive Street
Dallas, TX 75207
The Element
1800 Main St
Dallas, TX 75201
One Dallas Center
350 N St Paul St
Dallas, TX 75201

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University