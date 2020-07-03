All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 13 2020 at 1:59 PM

4131 Pringle Dr

4131 Pringle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4131 Pringle Drive, Dallas, TX 75212
Ledbetter Gardens

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
cats allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
Completely renovated Open, light and Bright 3 bedroom one story! Wide plank hardwoods throughout, double pane vinyl windows, stainless steel appliances with commercial grade vent hood, white shaker cabinets, granite counter tops, subway tile backsplash. Plush carpet and Ceiling fans in all bedrooms, neutral paint throughout. Converted garage finished out for perfect media or game room with sliding barn door. Huge private backyard with covered patio perfect for entertaining.............. Please you contact the Landlord in-charge RUIZ MARTINO
via email on armytillman4ever@gmail.com or through sending a text messages only then PLEASE NO CALLS @ (573) 245-4074.

(RLNE5637554)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4131 Pringle Dr have any available units?
4131 Pringle Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4131 Pringle Dr have?
Some of 4131 Pringle Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4131 Pringle Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4131 Pringle Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4131 Pringle Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4131 Pringle Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4131 Pringle Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4131 Pringle Dr offers parking.
Does 4131 Pringle Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4131 Pringle Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4131 Pringle Dr have a pool?
No, 4131 Pringle Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4131 Pringle Dr have accessible units?
No, 4131 Pringle Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4131 Pringle Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4131 Pringle Dr has units with dishwashers.

