4131 Pringle Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly game room parking garage

Completely renovated Open, light and Bright 3 bedroom one story! Wide plank hardwoods throughout, double pane vinyl windows, stainless steel appliances with commercial grade vent hood, white shaker cabinets, granite counter tops, subway tile backsplash. Plush carpet and Ceiling fans in all bedrooms, neutral paint throughout. Converted garage finished out for perfect media or game room with sliding barn door. Huge private backyard with covered patio perfect for entertaining.............. Please you contact the Landlord in-charge RUIZ MARTINO

via email on armytillman4ever@gmail.com or through sending a text messages only then PLEASE NO CALLS @ (573) 245-4074.



(RLNE5637554)