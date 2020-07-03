All apartments in Dallas
Location

4129 Easter Avenue, Dallas, TX 75216
Cedar Crest

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious Home Offers Beautiful Curb Appeal
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,198 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Le

(RLNE4615266)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4129 Easter Avenue have any available units?
4129 Easter Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4129 Easter Avenue have?
Some of 4129 Easter Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4129 Easter Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4129 Easter Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4129 Easter Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4129 Easter Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4129 Easter Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4129 Easter Avenue offers parking.
Does 4129 Easter Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4129 Easter Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4129 Easter Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4129 Easter Avenue has a pool.
Does 4129 Easter Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4129 Easter Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4129 Easter Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4129 Easter Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

