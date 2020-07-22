All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 22 2020 at 6:46 PM

Riviera

Open Now until 6pm
11700 Audelia Rd · (878) 205-0879
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11700 Audelia Rd, Dallas, TX 75243

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2122 · Avail. Aug 24

$683

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 684 sqft

Unit 2026 · Avail. Sep 10

$693

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 684 sqft

Unit 1123 · Avail. Jul 25

$755

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 556 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1624 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,077

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1105 sqft

Unit 1023 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,077

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1105 sqft

Unit 0124 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,077

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1105 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Riviera.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
pool table
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.***Perfectly situated in Dallas, Texas, you’ll be proud to call Riviera your new home. Our residents appreciate being in close proximity to Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway and Highway 75. We're also close to schools, grocery stores and fantastic shopping. Come home to Riviera today in North Texas!Stylish residences offering all the comforts of home await you at Riviera in Dallas, TX. Our seven spacious one or two bedroom floor plans were designed with your comfort and convenience in mind, and feature french doors, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer connections, built-in bookcases and so much more! We've included everything you'd expect in a Texas apartment home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $400-$750 Deposit or $200-$375 Deposit Eliminator Fee
Move-in Fees: $25 Common Area Maintenance Fee, $25 Utility Connection Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Pest Control $4, Trash $6
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $0
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Riviera have any available units?
Riviera has 11 units available starting at $683 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Riviera have?
Some of Riviera's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Riviera currently offering any rent specials?
Riviera is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Riviera pet-friendly?
Yes, Riviera is pet friendly.
Does Riviera offer parking?
Yes, Riviera offers parking.
Does Riviera have units with washers and dryers?
No, Riviera does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Riviera have a pool?
Yes, Riviera has a pool.
Does Riviera have accessible units?
No, Riviera does not have accessible units.
Does Riviera have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Riviera has units with dishwashers.
