Amenities
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.***Perfectly situated in Dallas, Texas, you’ll be proud to call Riviera your new home. Our residents appreciate being in close proximity to Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway and Highway 75. We're also close to schools, grocery stores and fantastic shopping. Come home to Riviera today in North Texas!Stylish residences offering all the comforts of home await you at Riviera in Dallas, TX. Our seven spacious one or two bedroom floor plans were designed with your comfort and convenience in mind, and feature french doors, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer connections, built-in bookcases and so much more! We've included everything you'd expect in a Texas apartment home!