4123 Lafayette Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities guest suite hot tub

Available September 7th for move in. Urban townhome w breathtaking downtown view from rooftop deck. Prime location near Citiplace-West Village just east of Central. Three levels of living space freshly painted. High-end finish outs can be seen throughout this beauty. Guest suite on 1st floor has stained concrete & granite counters. 2nd floor has NEW wood floors, granite, stainless appliances, and surround sound. Huge master suite on third has spa tub, separate shower, NEW oversize custom walk in closets, and NEW washer dryer. Great urban retreat perfect for entertaining! Fridge, washer, dryer included