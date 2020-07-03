All apartments in Dallas
4123 Lafayette Street

4123 Lafayette Street · No Longer Available
Location

4123 Lafayette Street, Dallas, TX 75204

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
guest suite
hot tub
Available September 7th for move in. Urban townhome w breathtaking downtown view from rooftop deck. Prime location near Citiplace-West Village just east of Central. Three levels of living space freshly painted. High-end finish outs can be seen throughout this beauty. Guest suite on 1st floor has stained concrete & granite counters. 2nd floor has NEW wood floors, granite, stainless appliances, and surround sound. Huge master suite on third has spa tub, separate shower, NEW oversize custom walk in closets, and NEW washer dryer. Great urban retreat perfect for entertaining! Fridge, washer, dryer included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4123 Lafayette Street have any available units?
4123 Lafayette Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4123 Lafayette Street have?
Some of 4123 Lafayette Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4123 Lafayette Street currently offering any rent specials?
4123 Lafayette Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4123 Lafayette Street pet-friendly?
No, 4123 Lafayette Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4123 Lafayette Street offer parking?
No, 4123 Lafayette Street does not offer parking.
Does 4123 Lafayette Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4123 Lafayette Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4123 Lafayette Street have a pool?
No, 4123 Lafayette Street does not have a pool.
Does 4123 Lafayette Street have accessible units?
No, 4123 Lafayette Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4123 Lafayette Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4123 Lafayette Street has units with dishwashers.

