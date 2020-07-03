4120 Cedarview Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly fire pit parking garage

CHARMING CAPE COD in N Dallas Highly Sought PLANO WEST SCHOOLS! UPDATED THROUGHOUT! 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, OPEN FLOOR PLAN, Private Master Suite with Sitting Area. DESIGNER FINISHES ABOUND! Decorative Lighting & Ceiling Fans, Wood Floors, Recent Carpeting, Neutral Interior Colors, Granite Counters in Kitchen & Baths, Stainless Steel Appliances Including Refrigerator! GREAT STORAGE with Walk In Closets, Pantry, & Linen Closets Plus OVERSIZED GARAGE with Opener! QUAINT AREA to Enjoy Walks & Nearby Park. Relax on the COVERED FRONT PORCH or in the Spacious Backyard with DECK, Patio, & Fire Pit! *2 Year Lease Required & Limit of 2 Small Dogs Under 25# Upon Approval, No Cats & No Section 8.