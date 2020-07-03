All apartments in Dallas
Location

4120 Cedarview Road, Dallas, TX 75287

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
garage
CHARMING CAPE COD in N Dallas Highly Sought PLANO WEST SCHOOLS! UPDATED THROUGHOUT! 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, OPEN FLOOR PLAN, Private Master Suite with Sitting Area. DESIGNER FINISHES ABOUND! Decorative Lighting & Ceiling Fans, Wood Floors, Recent Carpeting, Neutral Interior Colors, Granite Counters in Kitchen & Baths, Stainless Steel Appliances Including Refrigerator! GREAT STORAGE with Walk In Closets, Pantry, & Linen Closets Plus OVERSIZED GARAGE with Opener! QUAINT AREA to Enjoy Walks & Nearby Park. Relax on the COVERED FRONT PORCH or in the Spacious Backyard with DECK, Patio, & Fire Pit! *2 Year Lease Required & Limit of 2 Small Dogs Under 25# Upon Approval, No Cats & No Section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4120 Cedarview Road have any available units?
4120 Cedarview Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4120 Cedarview Road have?
Some of 4120 Cedarview Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4120 Cedarview Road currently offering any rent specials?
4120 Cedarview Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4120 Cedarview Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4120 Cedarview Road is pet friendly.
Does 4120 Cedarview Road offer parking?
Yes, 4120 Cedarview Road offers parking.
Does 4120 Cedarview Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4120 Cedarview Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4120 Cedarview Road have a pool?
No, 4120 Cedarview Road does not have a pool.
Does 4120 Cedarview Road have accessible units?
No, 4120 Cedarview Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4120 Cedarview Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4120 Cedarview Road has units with dishwashers.

