4116 Rosser Square

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool tennis court

Freshly renovated townhouse features beautifully updated kitchen and baths with quartz counters, new paint throughout, and new carpet to complement the gleaming hardwood floors in the living area and hallway. In addition to the recent upgrades, the bright open kitchen has great storage and inviting eat-in area. Flowing, open floorplan is highlighted by loads of windows and natural light, reflecting the lovely surroundings and landscaped grounds. Close knit community provides a safe, secure environment for this delightful Shangri-la, nestled very conveniently in the middle of everything!