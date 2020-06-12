All apartments in Dallas
4116 Rosser Square

4116 Rosser Square · No Longer Available
Location

4116 Rosser Square, Dallas, TX 75244
Westhollow

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
Freshly renovated townhouse features beautifully updated kitchen and baths with quartz counters, new paint throughout, and new carpet to complement the gleaming hardwood floors in the living area and hallway. In addition to the recent upgrades, the bright open kitchen has great storage and inviting eat-in area. Flowing, open floorplan is highlighted by loads of windows and natural light, reflecting the lovely surroundings and landscaped grounds. Close knit community provides a safe, secure environment for this delightful Shangri-la, nestled very conveniently in the middle of everything!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4116 Rosser Square have any available units?
4116 Rosser Square doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4116 Rosser Square have?
Some of 4116 Rosser Square's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4116 Rosser Square currently offering any rent specials?
4116 Rosser Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4116 Rosser Square pet-friendly?
Yes, 4116 Rosser Square is pet friendly.
Does 4116 Rosser Square offer parking?
No, 4116 Rosser Square does not offer parking.
Does 4116 Rosser Square have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4116 Rosser Square offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4116 Rosser Square have a pool?
Yes, 4116 Rosser Square has a pool.
Does 4116 Rosser Square have accessible units?
No, 4116 Rosser Square does not have accessible units.
Does 4116 Rosser Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4116 Rosser Square has units with dishwashers.

