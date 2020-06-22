All apartments in Dallas
Last updated October 28 2019 at 11:00 PM

408 Bondstone Drive

408 Bondstone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

408 Bondstone Drive, Dallas, TX 75218
Old Lake Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Adorable 3 bedroom, 1.1 bath home in much desired Old Lake Highlands. Beautiful refinished hardwood floors in living room, hall and bedrooms. Tile in the the kitchen and baths. Granite tops, gas range, stainless steel dishwasher, stainless steel double sink with disposal. Laundry in garage. Enclosed sun room with brick floors. Beautiful backyard with lots of trees and a 20 x 12 deck great for entertaining. Slate covered front porch. Updated half bath. Faux 2 inch wood blinds. 1 car garage with controller. Enjoy nearby White Rock Lake Park, shopping, restaurants. Pets 35 lbs. or less, on a case by case basis. Don't miss this great house!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 750
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 408 Bondstone Drive have any available units?
408 Bondstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 408 Bondstone Drive have?
Some of 408 Bondstone Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 408 Bondstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
408 Bondstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 Bondstone Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 408 Bondstone Drive is pet friendly.
Does 408 Bondstone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 408 Bondstone Drive offers parking.
Does 408 Bondstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 408 Bondstone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 Bondstone Drive have a pool?
No, 408 Bondstone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 408 Bondstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 408 Bondstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 408 Bondstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 408 Bondstone Drive has units with dishwashers.

