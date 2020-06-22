408 Bondstone Drive

Amenities

Adorable 3 bedroom, 1.1 bath home in much desired Old Lake Highlands. Beautiful refinished hardwood floors in living room, hall and bedrooms. Tile in the the kitchen and baths. Granite tops, gas range, stainless steel dishwasher, stainless steel double sink with disposal. Laundry in garage. Enclosed sun room with brick floors. Beautiful backyard with lots of trees and a 20 x 12 deck great for entertaining. Slate covered front porch. Updated half bath. Faux 2 inch wood blinds. 1 car garage with controller. Enjoy nearby White Rock Lake Park, shopping, restaurants. Pets 35 lbs. or less, on a case by case basis. Don't miss this great house!!!!