407 Josephine Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Don't miss out on this awesome 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome in the heart of Dallas, close to everything! Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops open to dining and living areas... with see thru fireplace! Travertine and wood floors throughout first level, wrought iron staircase, updated light fixtures and ceiling fans. Both bedrooms offer large walk in closets, master bedroom has an 11ft balcony, dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Extra large laundry room with washer and dryer included! Small fenced backyard and private 2 car garage inside gated entrance. Refrigerator included also. Great restaurants, shops, & Baylor Hospital nearby. Available August 1st.