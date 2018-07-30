All apartments in Dallas
407 Josephine Street

407 Josephine Street · No Longer Available
Location

407 Josephine Street, Dallas, TX 75246

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Don't miss out on this awesome 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome in the heart of Dallas, close to everything! Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops open to dining and living areas... with see thru fireplace! Travertine and wood floors throughout first level, wrought iron staircase, updated light fixtures and ceiling fans. Both bedrooms offer large walk in closets, master bedroom has an 11ft balcony, dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Extra large laundry room with washer and dryer included! Small fenced backyard and private 2 car garage inside gated entrance. Refrigerator included also. Great restaurants, shops, & Baylor Hospital nearby. Available August 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 407 Josephine Street have any available units?
407 Josephine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 407 Josephine Street have?
Some of 407 Josephine Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 407 Josephine Street currently offering any rent specials?
407 Josephine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 407 Josephine Street pet-friendly?
No, 407 Josephine Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 407 Josephine Street offer parking?
Yes, 407 Josephine Street offers parking.
Does 407 Josephine Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 407 Josephine Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 407 Josephine Street have a pool?
No, 407 Josephine Street does not have a pool.
Does 407 Josephine Street have accessible units?
No, 407 Josephine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 407 Josephine Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 407 Josephine Street has units with dishwashers.

