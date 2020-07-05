All apartments in Dallas
4052 Park Lane
Last updated November 17 2019 at 5:38 AM

4052 Park Lane

4052 Park Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4052 Park Lane, Dallas, TX 75220
Midway Hollow

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
all utils included
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
new construction
Located in one of Dallas' premier neighborhoods, this stunning, new construction home is now available for a short term lease! FULLY FURNISHED and ALL BILLS PAID, this home boasts four bedrooms with attached bathrooms, two living spaces, two dining spaces, an open and spacious layout and an abundance of efficient storage space. Located on the property is a one bedroom, one and a half bathrooms guest house, measuring 1,100 SF, that is also available for lease. Contact agent for further details on guest house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4052 Park Lane have any available units?
4052 Park Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4052 Park Lane have?
Some of 4052 Park Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4052 Park Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4052 Park Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4052 Park Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4052 Park Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4052 Park Lane offer parking?
No, 4052 Park Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4052 Park Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4052 Park Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4052 Park Lane have a pool?
No, 4052 Park Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4052 Park Lane have accessible units?
No, 4052 Park Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4052 Park Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4052 Park Lane has units with dishwashers.

