4050 Mckinney Avenue

Location is the key. Right off of US Hwy 75 , on Mckinney Ave.3 Story Condo,end unit with lots of windows, hardwood floors, open kitchen with breakfast bar, granite counter tops and spacious balcony in the dining room. Main living has a half bathroom for guests.Huge master bedroom with sound proof windows for peaceful sleep and attached master bath with standing shower, garden tub, double vanity, walk in closet. Private fenced patio and over sized two car garage with extra storage closet. Access to fenced patio is through the garage . Gas, water and trash paid by HOA.