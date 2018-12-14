All apartments in Dallas
Last updated January 5 2020 at 1:27 PM

Location

4050 Mckinney Avenue, Dallas, TX 75204
Oak Lawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location is the key. Right off of US Hwy 75 , on Mckinney Ave.3 Story Condo,end unit with lots of windows, hardwood floors, open kitchen with breakfast bar, granite counter tops and spacious balcony in the dining room. Main living has a half bathroom for guests.Huge master bedroom with sound proof windows for peaceful sleep and attached master bath with standing shower, garden tub, double vanity, walk in closet. Private fenced patio and over sized two car garage with extra storage closet. Access to fenced patio is through the garage . Gas, water and trash paid by HOA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4050 Mckinney Avenue have any available units?
4050 Mckinney Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4050 Mckinney Avenue have?
Some of 4050 Mckinney Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4050 Mckinney Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4050 Mckinney Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4050 Mckinney Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4050 Mckinney Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4050 Mckinney Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4050 Mckinney Avenue offers parking.
Does 4050 Mckinney Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4050 Mckinney Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4050 Mckinney Avenue have a pool?
No, 4050 Mckinney Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4050 Mckinney Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4050 Mckinney Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4050 Mckinney Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4050 Mckinney Avenue has units with dishwashers.

