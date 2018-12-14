All apartments in Dallas
4048 Timberglen Road

Location

4048 Timberglen Road, Dallas, TX 75287

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Spectacular two story home in the Highlands Parkway area. This home features 4 bedrooms with the master down, 3 full baths, 3 living areas, game room. Totally renovated modern design, new low-E windows, 2 new HVAC units, new nailed down hand-scraped hardwood, granite covered fireplace, high-end lighting & plumbing fixt, freestanding tub.Large open gourmet kitchen. The big backyard is perfect for evening and weekend entertainment.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4048 Timberglen Road have any available units?
4048 Timberglen Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4048 Timberglen Road have?
Some of 4048 Timberglen Road's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4048 Timberglen Road currently offering any rent specials?
4048 Timberglen Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4048 Timberglen Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4048 Timberglen Road is pet friendly.
Does 4048 Timberglen Road offer parking?
No, 4048 Timberglen Road does not offer parking.
Does 4048 Timberglen Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4048 Timberglen Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4048 Timberglen Road have a pool?
No, 4048 Timberglen Road does not have a pool.
Does 4048 Timberglen Road have accessible units?
No, 4048 Timberglen Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4048 Timberglen Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4048 Timberglen Road does not have units with dishwashers.

