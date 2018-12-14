4048 Timberglen Road

Amenities
Spectacular two story home in the Highlands Parkway area. This home features 4 bedrooms with the master down, 3 full baths, 3 living areas, game room. Totally renovated modern design, new low-E windows, 2 new HVAC units, new nailed down hand-scraped hardwood, granite covered fireplace, high-end lighting & plumbing fixt, freestanding tub.Large open gourmet kitchen. The big backyard is perfect for evening and weekend entertainment.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.