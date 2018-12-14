4048 Timberglen Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities game room cats allowed dogs allowed

Spectacular two story home in the Highlands Parkway area. This home features 4 bedrooms with the master down, 3 full baths, 3 living areas, game room. Totally renovated modern design, new low-E windows, 2 new HVAC units, new nailed down hand-scraped hardwood, granite covered fireplace, high-end lighting & plumbing fixt, freestanding tub.Large open gourmet kitchen. The big backyard is perfect for evening and weekend entertainment.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.