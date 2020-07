Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage

Spacious end unit townhome in the heart of Uptown with private entrance to Katy Trail! This 2 story, 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome has wood floors and fireplace in living area, ceramic tile in dining area and fully updated kitchen with granite cntrtops & SS appliances. Private 2 car garage with large connecting courtyard. Spacious bedrooms both have private balconies. Bathrooms have new cabinets and granite cntrtops. Community pool on property.