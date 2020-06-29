4031 Cole Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly microwave range oven

Available Now...Across from Cole Park and Close to Uptown & Katy Trail. 1 Bedroom. Original funky Apt. from the 1950's. New Paint; Comes with Fridge. Gas Oven and Gas Stove Top. Owner installing a stack washer and dryer, Nice Window Units and Space Heaters with Thermostat. Pets Welcome. Well Maintained 10-unit Property. If you have any Pre-Move In (Make Ready) requests or would like to make an initial offer (No app fee for this) before you fill out an application; Go to our website, then to the Applicant Tab. Once approved, there is a $85 processing fee. Pets on case by case basis with $ 20-month pet fee