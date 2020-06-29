All apartments in Dallas
4031 Cole Avenue
4031 Cole Avenue

4031 Cole Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4031 Cole Ave, Dallas, TX 75204
Oak Lawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available Now...Across from Cole Park and Close to Uptown & Katy Trail. 1 Bedroom. Original funky Apt. from the 1950's. New Paint; Comes with Fridge. Gas Oven and Gas Stove Top. Owner installing a stack washer and dryer, Nice Window Units and Space Heaters with Thermostat. Pets Welcome. Well Maintained 10-unit Property. If you have any Pre-Move In (Make Ready) requests or would like to make an initial offer (No app fee for this) before you fill out an application; Go to our website, then to the Applicant Tab. Once approved, there is a $85 processing fee. Pets on case by case basis with $ 20-month pet fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4031 Cole Avenue have any available units?
4031 Cole Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4031 Cole Avenue have?
Some of 4031 Cole Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4031 Cole Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4031 Cole Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4031 Cole Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4031 Cole Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4031 Cole Avenue offer parking?
No, 4031 Cole Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4031 Cole Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4031 Cole Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4031 Cole Avenue have a pool?
No, 4031 Cole Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4031 Cole Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4031 Cole Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4031 Cole Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4031 Cole Avenue has units with dishwashers.

