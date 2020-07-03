All apartments in Dallas
Last updated October 9 2019 at 3:08 AM

4027 Ovid Avenue

4027 Ovid Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4027 Ovid Ave, Dallas, TX 75224
Oak Park Estates

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Beautiful refurbished duplex with quick access to Hwy 67! Updates include ceramic tile, carpet, plumbing fixtures, HWH, central heating air, & wood privacy fencing! $1150. deposit if well-qualified. No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4027 Ovid Avenue have any available units?
4027 Ovid Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4027 Ovid Avenue have?
Some of 4027 Ovid Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4027 Ovid Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4027 Ovid Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4027 Ovid Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4027 Ovid Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4027 Ovid Avenue offer parking?
No, 4027 Ovid Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4027 Ovid Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4027 Ovid Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4027 Ovid Avenue have a pool?
No, 4027 Ovid Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4027 Ovid Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4027 Ovid Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4027 Ovid Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4027 Ovid Avenue has units with dishwashers.

