Beautiful refurbished duplex with quick access to Hwy 67! Updates include ceramic tile, carpet, plumbing fixtures, HWH, central heating air, & wood privacy fencing! $1150. deposit if well-qualified. No Pets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4027 Ovid Avenue have any available units?
4027 Ovid Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
What amenities does 4027 Ovid Avenue have?
Some of 4027 Ovid Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4027 Ovid Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4027 Ovid Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.