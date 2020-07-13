All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:52 PM

Park Hollow

Open Now until 6pm
6535 Bandera Ave, #1E · (214) 665-4075
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6535 Bandera Ave, #1E, Dallas, TX 75225
Preston Hollow

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2B · Avail. now

$3,828

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1962 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2C · Avail. now

$4,434

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2217 sqft

Unit 2D · Avail. Aug 1

$4,434

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2217 sqft

Unit 2C · Avail. now

$4,434

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2217 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2D · Avail. now

$6,576

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 3288 sqft

Unit 2B · Avail. Jul 30

$6,576

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 3288 sqft

Unit 2B · Avail. now

$6,790

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 3395 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Park Hollow.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
garage
trash valet
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
courtyard
hot tub
internet access
Nestled in the renowned University Park area of North Dallas, TX, Park Hollow offers an incredible style of living that is unrivaled in the Midwest. Resplendent with opulent finishes, our luxury apartments in North Dallas, TX cater to those with a taste for the finer things in life. Complete with vast closet spaces, separate living areas, log fireplaces, and jetted soaking tubs, our Preston Hollow Dallas apartments offer the refinement and grand Texas living you desire. Residents of our University Park Dallas apartments enjoy peace and seclusion within our gated community, without sacrificing the convenience and prestige of being in the Preston Hollow area. Located between North Park and Preston Center, the Central Expressway and North Dallas Tollway, you will be just a heartbeat away from the finest shopping, dining, arts, culture, sports, and entertainment of North Dallas, TX. Schedule a tour today of Park Hollow and take a glimpse at what our Preston Hollow luxury apartments in ...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 for the first animal, $500 for each additional animal.
limit: 2
restrictions: Pet registration will be required of all animal owners. Cats and dogs up to 100 pounds permitted. Limit 2 indoor pets per apartment. No exotic animals.
Parking Details: Garage lot, assigned. Underground gated garage parking - assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Park Hollow have any available units?
Park Hollow has 13 units available starting at $3,828 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Park Hollow have?
Some of Park Hollow's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Park Hollow currently offering any rent specials?
Park Hollow is offering the following rent specials: Get One Month Free Upfront!
Is Park Hollow pet-friendly?
Yes, Park Hollow is pet friendly.
Does Park Hollow offer parking?
Yes, Park Hollow offers parking.
Does Park Hollow have units with washers and dryers?
No, Park Hollow does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Park Hollow have a pool?
No, Park Hollow does not have a pool.
Does Park Hollow have accessible units?
No, Park Hollow does not have accessible units.
Does Park Hollow have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Park Hollow has units with dishwashers.
