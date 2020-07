Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

A spacious and move-in ready 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home is available. The home features two family rooms, a formal living and dining room space. The house sits on a quiet cul de sac walking distance to the Trinity River basin, neighborhood parks, the YMCA and highly rated private and charter schools. oversized back yard and easy and quick access to UTSW Medical Center, Downtown, Love Field airport and major highways.