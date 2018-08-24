4021 Ovid Ave

Two story 3 Bedroom 2 bath with 2 car garage. Fenced in back yard. Separate dinning area.2 Car garage. All three bedrooms upstairs. Water/Sewer included in rent. Lock box is on window bars to the right of front door
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
