Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym pool hot tub media room sauna yoga cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly bbq/grill fire pit game room internet access pool table smoke-free community

**NOW OFFERING ALTERNATIVE TOUR OPTIONS, INCLUDING VIRTUAL SHOWINGS. CONTACT US TODAY TO GET STARTED! The newest addition to the Mercantile Place community brings a higher level of sophistication to Downtown living. LEED Gold Certified and centered around a luxury spa facility, The Continental offers a lifestyle of personal and environmental wellness unlike any other in Dallas. From morning workouts in the Technogym Training Center and Yoga Studio, to after work escapes in the hot tub, sauna and steam room, you'll have ample opportunity to energize your body and renew your inner-self. The 11th floor terrace and lounge is an ideal backdrop for stimulating conversation, amazing feats of entertainment, rousing competitions, and peaceful moments of reflection viewing the cityscape spread out before you.