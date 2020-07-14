The Continental.

Lease Length: 3-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $200 (1 bedroom), $400 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions apply. Please contact the leasing office for details.
Parking Details: Other. Underground parking available. One-bedroom households may reserve one parking space for $100/mo. Two-bedroom households may reserve one space for $100/mo. or one tandem space for $175/mo. Please contact our leasing office for complete details. Garage lot: $100/month. Underground parking available. One-bedroom households may reserve one parking space for $100/mo. Two-bedroom households may reserve one space for $100/mo. or one tandem space for $175/mo. Please contact our leasing office for complete details. Open lot: $60/month, Underground parking garage: $100/month.
Storage Details: Storage units (sizes vary): $30-$55/month