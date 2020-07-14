All apartments in Dallas
The Continental.
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:29 AM

The Continental

1810 Commerce St · (972) 954-1264
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Savings
Lease Today and Receive One Month Free!* Move-in by 7/18/20. Other terms and conditions apply, ask for details.
Location

1810 Commerce St, Dallas, TX 75201
Downtown Dallas

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0505 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 882 sqft

Unit 0813 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 787 sqft

Unit 0705 · Avail. Aug 2

$1,255

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 882 sqft

See 14+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0709 · Avail. Sep 20

$1,690

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1457 sqft

Unit 1003 · Avail. now

$1,775

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1457 sqft

Unit 0302 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,955

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1710 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Continental.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
hot tub
media room
sauna
yoga
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
bbq/grill
fire pit
game room
internet access
pool table
smoke-free community
**NOW OFFERING ALTERNATIVE TOUR OPTIONS, INCLUDING VIRTUAL SHOWINGS. CONTACT US TODAY TO GET STARTED! The newest addition to the Mercantile Place community brings a higher level of sophistication to Downtown living. LEED Gold Certified and centered around a luxury spa facility, The Continental offers a lifestyle of personal and environmental wellness unlike any other in Dallas.  From morning workouts in the Technogym Training Center and Yoga Studio, to after work escapes in the hot tub, sauna and steam room, you'll have ample opportunity to energize your body and renew your inner-self. The 11th floor terrace and lounge is an ideal backdrop for stimulating conversation, amazing feats of entertainment, rousing competitions, and peaceful moments of reflection viewing the cityscape spread out before you.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $200 (1 bedroom), $400 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions apply. Please contact the leasing office for details.
Parking Details: Other. Underground parking available. One-bedroom households may reserve one parking space for $100/mo. Two-bedroom households may reserve one space for $100/mo. or one tandem space for $175/mo. Please contact our leasing office for complete details. Garage lot: $100/month. Underground parking available. One-bedroom households may reserve one parking space for $100/mo. Two-bedroom households may reserve one space for $100/mo. or one tandem space for $175/mo. Please contact our leasing office for complete details. Open lot: $60/month, Underground parking garage: $100/month.
Storage Details: Storage units (sizes vary): $30-$55/month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Continental have any available units?
The Continental has 20 units available starting at $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does The Continental have?
Some of The Continental's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Continental currently offering any rent specials?
The Continental is offering the following rent specials: Lease Today and Receive One Month Free!* Move-in by 7/18/20. Other terms and conditions apply, ask for details.
Is The Continental pet-friendly?
Yes, The Continental is pet friendly.
Does The Continental offer parking?
Yes, The Continental offers parking.
Does The Continental have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Continental offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Continental have a pool?
Yes, The Continental has a pool.
Does The Continental have accessible units?
No, The Continental does not have accessible units.
Does The Continental have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Continental has units with dishwashers.

