Dallas, TX
4013 Saint Christopher Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4013 Saint Christopher Lane

4013 Saint Christopher Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4013 Saint Christopher Lane, Dallas, TX 75287

Amenities

recently renovated
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly updated 3 bedroom 2200 SQ FT with new appliances in kitchen!!! Fresh paint, new flooring, updated decorative lighting, split floor plan for privacy, built in cabinets in living and dining room, wet bar area for entertaining, large master bath with garden tub and separate vanities. OWNER TAKES CARE OF LANDSCAPING!! This is a MUST SEE!!

Please follow the Rently.com link to view this home.

IF YOU WANT TO APPLY PLEASE GO TO www.frontlineproperty.com

Kelly Lawless
Frontline Property
0600525
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4013 Saint Christopher Lane have any available units?
4013 Saint Christopher Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 4013 Saint Christopher Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4013 Saint Christopher Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4013 Saint Christopher Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4013 Saint Christopher Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4013 Saint Christopher Lane offer parking?
No, 4013 Saint Christopher Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4013 Saint Christopher Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4013 Saint Christopher Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4013 Saint Christopher Lane have a pool?
No, 4013 Saint Christopher Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4013 Saint Christopher Lane have accessible units?
No, 4013 Saint Christopher Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4013 Saint Christopher Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4013 Saint Christopher Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4013 Saint Christopher Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4013 Saint Christopher Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

