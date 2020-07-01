4013 Saint Christopher Lane

Amenities

Newly updated 3 bedroom 2200 SQ FT with new appliances in kitchen!!! Fresh paint, new flooring, updated decorative lighting, split floor plan for privacy, built in cabinets in living and dining room, wet bar area for entertaining, large master bath with garden tub and separate vanities. OWNER TAKES CARE OF LANDSCAPING!! This is a MUST SEE!!



Please follow the Rently.com link to view this home.



IF YOU WANT TO APPLY PLEASE GO TO www.frontlineproperty.com



Kelly Lawless

Frontline Property

0600525

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.