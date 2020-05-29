4011 Cole Avenue

Amenities
Now Available! LOCATION-LOCATION-LOCATION
This fabulous condo is located directly in front of Cole Park and minutes from West Village, Katy Trail, and offers easy access to a wide selection of upscale shops and dining in the Knox Street shopping district. Other included perks of calling this condo home; Spacious living area, two covered parking spots, private fenced in patio and washer and dryer are included. Mostly hardwoods throughout, central heat and AC, fresh paint, new stainless steel appliances AND pets are allowed!
**ALL BILLS INCLUDED**