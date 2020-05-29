4011 Cole Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Now Available! LOCATION-LOCATION-LOCATION

This fabulous condo is located directly in front of Cole Park and minutes from West Village, Katy Trail, and offers easy access to a wide selection of upscale shops and dining in the Knox Street shopping district. Other included perks of calling this condo home; Spacious living area, two covered parking spots, private fenced in patio and washer and dryer are included. Mostly hardwoods throughout, central heat and AC, fresh paint, new stainless steel appliances AND pets are allowed!

**ALL BILLS INCLUDED**