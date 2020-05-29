All apartments in Dallas
4011 Cole Avenue
Last updated October 18 2019 at 2:55 AM

4011 Cole Avenue

4011 Cole Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4011 Cole Avenue, Dallas, TX 75204
Oak Lawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now Available! LOCATION-LOCATION-LOCATION
This fabulous condo is located directly in front of Cole Park and minutes from West Village, Katy Trail, and offers easy access to a wide selection of upscale shops and dining in the Knox Street shopping district. Other included perks of calling this condo home; Spacious living area, two covered parking spots, private fenced in patio and washer and dryer are included. Mostly hardwoods throughout, central heat and AC, fresh paint, new stainless steel appliances AND pets are allowed!
**ALL BILLS INCLUDED**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4011 Cole Avenue have any available units?
4011 Cole Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4011 Cole Avenue have?
Some of 4011 Cole Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4011 Cole Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4011 Cole Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4011 Cole Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4011 Cole Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4011 Cole Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4011 Cole Avenue offers parking.
Does 4011 Cole Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4011 Cole Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4011 Cole Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4011 Cole Avenue has a pool.
Does 4011 Cole Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4011 Cole Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4011 Cole Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4011 Cole Avenue has units with dishwashers.

