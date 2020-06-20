All apartments in Dallas
4007 Calculus Drive
4007 Calculus Drive

4007 Calculus Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4007 Calculus Drive, Dallas, TX 75244
Hockaday

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
garage
pet friendly
Updated, Move-in Ready Home in Popular Glen Meadow Estates. Spacious & Versatile w-4 Beds, 2.5 Baths, 2 Living, 2 Dining, Attached 2 Garage & Spacious Yard w-Side Yard (Great Dog Run). Home Views Back & Side of Large School Yard and Sits on a Quiet Corner Lot. Updates: WoodFlrs in Game, Dining & Hall; Beautiful Neutral Tile in Entry, Living & Kitchen; SSAppls incl Fridge; 3cmGranite in Kitchen & Baths w-Undermount Sinks; Travertine Tile Accents, Surround & Floors in Full Baths; Kitchen & Bath Faucets & Fixtures; Frameless Glass Shower Door in Master; Frieze Carpet in Beds; 8Ft BoB Fence; Radiant Barrier; So Much More! Dogs on Case by Case Basis, Sorry No Cats. $50 per Person over 18 App Fee. Avail April1, 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4007 Calculus Drive have any available units?
4007 Calculus Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4007 Calculus Drive have?
Some of 4007 Calculus Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4007 Calculus Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4007 Calculus Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4007 Calculus Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4007 Calculus Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4007 Calculus Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4007 Calculus Drive offers parking.
Does 4007 Calculus Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4007 Calculus Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4007 Calculus Drive have a pool?
No, 4007 Calculus Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4007 Calculus Drive have accessible units?
No, 4007 Calculus Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4007 Calculus Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4007 Calculus Drive has units with dishwashers.

