4007 Calculus Drive

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dog park parking garage pet friendly

Updated, Move-in Ready Home in Popular Glen Meadow Estates. Spacious & Versatile w-4 Beds, 2.5 Baths, 2 Living, 2 Dining, Attached 2 Garage & Spacious Yard w-Side Yard (Great Dog Run). Home Views Back & Side of Large School Yard and Sits on a Quiet Corner Lot. Updates: WoodFlrs in Game, Dining & Hall; Beautiful Neutral Tile in Entry, Living & Kitchen; SSAppls incl Fridge; 3cmGranite in Kitchen & Baths w-Undermount Sinks; Travertine Tile Accents, Surround & Floors in Full Baths; Kitchen & Bath Faucets & Fixtures; Frameless Glass Shower Door in Master; Frieze Carpet in Beds; 8Ft BoB Fence; Radiant Barrier; So Much More! Dogs on Case by Case Basis, Sorry No Cats. $50 per Person over 18 App Fee. Avail April1, 2019.