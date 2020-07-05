All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 4003 Gilbert Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4003 Gilbert Avenue
Last updated April 2 2020 at 7:07 AM

4003 Gilbert Avenue

4003 Gilbert Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4003 Gilbert Avenue, Dallas, TX 75219
North Oaklawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
internet access
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Dallas. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, fully furnished! all bills paid, high speed internet 200mbps spectrum, in unit laundry, and fully stocked kitchen . Utilities included: cable, electricity, heat, gas, internet, air conditioning and water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Apr 2nd 2020. $2,250/month rent. $1,500 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact FURNISHED+UTILITIES-MONTH TO MONTH AVAIL! Modern Loft/Perfect Uptown Locale! With Patio! (Uptown Dallas Oaklawn/Highland Park) at 757-642-1555 to learn more. This property is managed by an AIRBNB/VRBO Super Host (Lic Texas Realtor). Call Michael D

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4003 Gilbert Avenue have any available units?
4003 Gilbert Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4003 Gilbert Avenue have?
Some of 4003 Gilbert Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4003 Gilbert Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4003 Gilbert Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4003 Gilbert Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4003 Gilbert Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4003 Gilbert Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4003 Gilbert Avenue offers parking.
Does 4003 Gilbert Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4003 Gilbert Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4003 Gilbert Avenue have a pool?
No, 4003 Gilbert Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4003 Gilbert Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4003 Gilbert Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4003 Gilbert Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4003 Gilbert Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tesero Bonita
5221 Bonita Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206
Alexan Ross
4001 Ross Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
Pear Ridge
4753 Old Bent Tree Lane
Dallas, TX 75287
Manchester State Thomas Brownstones
3010 State St
Dallas, TX 75204
Chimney Hill
9637 Forest Ln
Dallas, TX 75243
Pinnacle Ridge
1310 N Cockrell Hill Rd
Dallas, TX 75211
Lofts at Mockingbird Station
5331 E Mockingbird Ln
Dallas, TX 75206
Elan Inwood
12001 Inwood Road
Dallas, TX 75244

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University