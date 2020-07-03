3939 Stockton Lane

Amenities
Fantastic 1 story home conveniently located in North Dallas with mins to 190 and Dallas Tollway. 2 bedrooms and 1 study (can be used as 3rd bedroom). Open floor plan. Large living room with fireplace. Master bedroom is huge with sitting area, master bath with shower and tub, dual sinks. Laminate floor and tiles throughout, no carpet. Granite counter tops in kitchen. Breakfast bar. Patio area. Front yard maintained by HOA. AC and water heaters recently replaced. Walk to community pool, elementary school, park, rec center, and library.