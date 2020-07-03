All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3939 Stockton Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3939 Stockton Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3939 Stockton Lane

3939 Stockton Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3939 Stockton Lane, Dallas, TX 75287

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Fantastic 1 story home conveniently located in North Dallas with mins to 190 and Dallas Tollway. 2 bedrooms and 1 study (can be used as 3rd bedroom). Open floor plan. Large living room with fireplace. Master bedroom is huge with sitting area, master bath with shower and tub, dual sinks. Laminate floor and tiles throughout, no carpet. Granite counter tops in kitchen. Breakfast bar. Patio area. Front yard maintained by HOA. AC and water heaters recently replaced. Walk to community pool, elementary school, park, rec center, and library.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3939 Stockton Lane have any available units?
3939 Stockton Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3939 Stockton Lane have?
Some of 3939 Stockton Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3939 Stockton Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3939 Stockton Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3939 Stockton Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3939 Stockton Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3939 Stockton Lane offer parking?
No, 3939 Stockton Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3939 Stockton Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3939 Stockton Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3939 Stockton Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3939 Stockton Lane has a pool.
Does 3939 Stockton Lane have accessible units?
No, 3939 Stockton Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3939 Stockton Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3939 Stockton Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arrive on University
5750 E University Blvd
Dallas, TX 75206
Aspen Creek
5616 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Camden Belmont
2500 Bennett Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Atera
4606 Cedar Springs Rd
Dallas, TX 75219
BELLA VILLA
5506 Miller Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206
The Arts
2611 Ross Ave
Dallas, TX 75201
Estancia Townhomes
5515 Estancia Cir
Dallas, TX 75248
2660 at Cityplace
2660 N Haskell Ave
Dallas, TX 75204

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University