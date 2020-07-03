3935 Cole Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

This 3-story townhome is in the heart of uptown and only minutes away from Katy Trail and west-village shopping and dining. This unit currently under remodeling to make it more up to date and comfortable living. First floor have a spacious guest room and an office space with a patio. Master suite has gorgeous recessed ceiling feature, updated spacious master bath and 2 walk in closets! Unit boasts hardwood floors, granite, stainless steel appliances, fresh paint and more! Over 3200 sqft of livable space make this unit a RARE find in Uptown! Stop by ASAP because it will go fast.