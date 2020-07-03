All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3935 Cole Avenue

3935 Cole Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3935 Cole Avenue, Dallas, TX 75204
Oak Lawn

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This 3-story townhome is in the heart of uptown and only minutes away from Katy Trail and west-village shopping and dining. This unit currently under remodeling to make it more up to date and comfortable living. First floor have a spacious guest room and an office space with a patio. Master suite has gorgeous recessed ceiling feature, updated spacious master bath and 2 walk in closets! Unit boasts hardwood floors, granite, stainless steel appliances, fresh paint and more! Over 3200 sqft of livable space make this unit a RARE find in Uptown! Stop by ASAP because it will go fast.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3935 Cole Avenue have any available units?
3935 Cole Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3935 Cole Avenue have?
Some of 3935 Cole Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3935 Cole Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3935 Cole Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3935 Cole Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3935 Cole Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3935 Cole Avenue offer parking?
No, 3935 Cole Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3935 Cole Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3935 Cole Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3935 Cole Avenue have a pool?
No, 3935 Cole Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3935 Cole Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3935 Cole Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3935 Cole Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3935 Cole Avenue has units with dishwashers.

