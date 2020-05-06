3919 DIAMOND AVE

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher new construction

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 new construction

4 BEDROOMS 2 BATHS



SECTION 8 ACCEPTED!



Brand new construction minutes from hot south blvd area, five minutes from down town, easy access to I 35, 175 & I 45. Home features a modern layout with 4 bedrooms 2 baths, high ceilings, decorative crown molding, open floor plan, 42 cabinets, laminate wood flooring, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a waterfall kitchen island.



Rent - $1,850

Deposit One Months Rent

Application Fee - $100



NO PETS ALLOWED



AVAILABLE MAY 15th



