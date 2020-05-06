All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3919 DIAMOND AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3919 DIAMOND AVE
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:07 AM

3919 DIAMOND AVE

3919 Diamond Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3919 Diamond Avenue, Dallas, TX 75215
Bertrand

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
new construction
4 BEDROOMS 2 BATHS

SECTION 8 ACCEPTED!

Brand new construction minutes from hot south blvd area, five minutes from down town, easy access to I 35, 175 & I 45. Home features a modern layout with 4 bedrooms 2 baths, high ceilings, decorative crown molding, open floor plan, 42 cabinets, laminate wood flooring, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a waterfall kitchen island.

Rent - $1,850
Deposit One Months Rent
Application Fee - $100

NO PETS ALLOWED

AVAILABLE MAY 15th

SECTION 8 ACCEPTED!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4819930)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3919 DIAMOND AVE have any available units?
3919 DIAMOND AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3919 DIAMOND AVE have?
Some of 3919 DIAMOND AVE's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3919 DIAMOND AVE currently offering any rent specials?
3919 DIAMOND AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3919 DIAMOND AVE pet-friendly?
No, 3919 DIAMOND AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3919 DIAMOND AVE offer parking?
No, 3919 DIAMOND AVE does not offer parking.
Does 3919 DIAMOND AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3919 DIAMOND AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3919 DIAMOND AVE have a pool?
No, 3919 DIAMOND AVE does not have a pool.
Does 3919 DIAMOND AVE have accessible units?
No, 3919 DIAMOND AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3919 DIAMOND AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3919 DIAMOND AVE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Mondrian Cityplace
3000 Blackburn St
Dallas, TX 75204
Preston Del Norte
5811 Belt Line Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Hunter's Court
8550 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75240
Oakwood
2538 Bahama Dr
Dallas, TX 75211
Hilton Head
11440 McCree Rd
Dallas, TX 75238
Signature at Trinity River
220 Stoneport Dr
Dallas, TX 75217
Willows on Rosemeade
4300 Rosemeade Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287
GREYSTONE
4935 Junius Street
Dallas, TX 75214

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University