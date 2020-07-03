Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3917 Weeburn Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3917 Weeburn Drive
Last updated October 14 2019 at 3:45 PM
1 of 24
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3917 Weeburn Drive
3917 Weeburn Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3917 Weeburn Drive, Dallas, TX 75229
Westhollow
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
pool
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3917 Weeburn Drive have any available units?
3917 Weeburn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3917 Weeburn Drive have?
Some of 3917 Weeburn Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3917 Weeburn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3917 Weeburn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3917 Weeburn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3917 Weeburn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 3917 Weeburn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3917 Weeburn Drive offers parking.
Does 3917 Weeburn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3917 Weeburn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3917 Weeburn Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3917 Weeburn Drive has a pool.
Does 3917 Weeburn Drive have accessible units?
No, 3917 Weeburn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3917 Weeburn Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3917 Weeburn Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Loch Loma
220 S Marsalis Ave
Dallas, TX 75203
Locale
3301 Hudnall St
Dallas, TX 75235
Domain at Midtown Park
8169 Midtown Boulevard
Dallas, TX 75231
Berkshire Medical District
4730 Fairmount St
Dallas, TX 75219
The Pavilions
9001 Markville Dr
Dallas, TX 75243
Victor Prosper
195 West Davis Street
Dallas, TX 75208
Churchill On The Park
7601 Churchill Way
Dallas, TX 75251
The Brixton Apartments
18959 North Dallas Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University