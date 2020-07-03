All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3917 Weeburn Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3917 Weeburn Drive
Last updated October 14 2019 at 3:45 PM

3917 Weeburn Drive

3917 Weeburn Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3917 Weeburn Drive, Dallas, TX 75229
Westhollow

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
pool
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
parking
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3917 Weeburn Drive have any available units?
3917 Weeburn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3917 Weeburn Drive have?
Some of 3917 Weeburn Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3917 Weeburn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3917 Weeburn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3917 Weeburn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3917 Weeburn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3917 Weeburn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3917 Weeburn Drive offers parking.
Does 3917 Weeburn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3917 Weeburn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3917 Weeburn Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3917 Weeburn Drive has a pool.
Does 3917 Weeburn Drive have accessible units?
No, 3917 Weeburn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3917 Weeburn Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3917 Weeburn Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Loch Loma
220 S Marsalis Ave
Dallas, TX 75203
Locale
3301 Hudnall St
Dallas, TX 75235
Domain at Midtown Park
8169 Midtown Boulevard
Dallas, TX 75231
Berkshire Medical District
4730 Fairmount St
Dallas, TX 75219
The Pavilions
9001 Markville Dr
Dallas, TX 75243
Victor Prosper
195 West Davis Street
Dallas, TX 75208
Churchill On The Park
7601 Churchill Way
Dallas, TX 75251
The Brixton Apartments
18959 North Dallas Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University