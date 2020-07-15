All apartments in Dallas
Dallas, TX
Fitzhugh
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:59 AM

Fitzhugh

2305 North Fitzhugh Avenue · (972) 737-1293
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2305 North Fitzhugh Avenue, Dallas, TX 75204

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Fitzhugh.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
air conditioning
hardwood floors
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
e-payments
key fob access
online portal
smoke-free community
Take pleasure in coming home to Fitzhugh Apartments in Dallas, Texas. Our multi-location community allows you to enjoy the simplicities of life while being centrally located in the energetic neighborhood of Knox Henderson. With a variety of studio, one, two- and three-bedroom floor plans to select from, Fitzhugh is sure to be the last stop on your apartment hunt.

Create new memories when you experience all that Knox Henderson has to offer. With just a short drive, you can shop ‘til you drop at the Shops at West Village, cheer for your favorite sports team at Henderson Tap House or take a nature walk to escape city life at the Katy Trail. A different adventure is right outside your doorstep when you call Fitzhugh your home.

Experience the best of all worlds when you choose Fitzhugh Apartments. Call or stop by today to take a personalized tour of one of our charming communities in Dallas, Texas.

(RLNE5829050)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $50 app fee
Deposit: 200 1 bedroom,250 2 bedroom
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: 50 lbs
Dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $200
rent: $20
Cats
deposit: $200
fee: $200
rent: $20
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Fitzhugh have any available units?
Fitzhugh doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Fitzhugh have?
Some of Fitzhugh's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Fitzhugh currently offering any rent specials?
Fitzhugh is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Fitzhugh pet-friendly?
Yes, Fitzhugh is pet friendly.
Does Fitzhugh offer parking?
Yes, Fitzhugh offers parking.
Does Fitzhugh have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Fitzhugh offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Fitzhugh have a pool?
No, Fitzhugh does not have a pool.
Does Fitzhugh have accessible units?
No, Fitzhugh does not have accessible units.
Does Fitzhugh have units with dishwashers?
No, Fitzhugh does not have units with dishwashers.
