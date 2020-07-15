Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry air conditioning hardwood floors bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill e-payments key fob access online portal smoke-free community

Take pleasure in coming home to Fitzhugh Apartments in Dallas, Texas. Our multi-location community allows you to enjoy the simplicities of life while being centrally located in the energetic neighborhood of Knox Henderson. With a variety of studio, one, two- and three-bedroom floor plans to select from, Fitzhugh is sure to be the last stop on your apartment hunt.



Create new memories when you experience all that Knox Henderson has to offer. With just a short drive, you can shop ‘til you drop at the Shops at West Village, cheer for your favorite sports team at Henderson Tap House or take a nature walk to escape city life at the Katy Trail. A different adventure is right outside your doorstep when you call Fitzhugh your home.



Experience the best of all worlds when you choose Fitzhugh Apartments. Call or stop by today to take a personalized tour of one of our charming communities in Dallas, Texas.



(RLNE5829050)