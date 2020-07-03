All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3843 Walden Way

3843 Walden Way · No Longer Available
Location

3843 Walden Way, Dallas, TX 75287

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
EASY QUALIFIED BASE ON INCOME. Available for immediately move in..2 master bedrooms home. Lovely Midway Meadow sought after neighborhood home is ready for you to make it your own! Recently updated throughout such as granite counter top, SS Appliances, Viking cook top. Updated Bathrooms. Laminate wood floors throughout. Spacious Living, Dining and Family Room and back yard with cover porch. Beautiful sun room or exercise room with ac. Location is perfect as close to Shopping, The Star, and Legacy West. Easy Access to NDT, PGBTP, and SH 121.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3843 Walden Way have any available units?
3843 Walden Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3843 Walden Way have?
Some of 3843 Walden Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3843 Walden Way currently offering any rent specials?
3843 Walden Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3843 Walden Way pet-friendly?
No, 3843 Walden Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3843 Walden Way offer parking?
Yes, 3843 Walden Way offers parking.
Does 3843 Walden Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3843 Walden Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3843 Walden Way have a pool?
No, 3843 Walden Way does not have a pool.
Does 3843 Walden Way have accessible units?
No, 3843 Walden Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3843 Walden Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3843 Walden Way has units with dishwashers.

