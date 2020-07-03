3843 Walden Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking garage

EASY QUALIFIED BASE ON INCOME. Available for immediately move in..2 master bedrooms home. Lovely Midway Meadow sought after neighborhood home is ready for you to make it your own! Recently updated throughout such as granite counter top, SS Appliances, Viking cook top. Updated Bathrooms. Laminate wood floors throughout. Spacious Living, Dining and Family Room and back yard with cover porch. Beautiful sun room or exercise room with ac. Location is perfect as close to Shopping, The Star, and Legacy West. Easy Access to NDT, PGBTP, and SH 121.