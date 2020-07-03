All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3839 Cole Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3839 Cole Avenue
Last updated March 14 2020 at 11:10 PM

3839 Cole Avenue

3839 Cole Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Oak Lawn
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3839 Cole Avenue, Dallas, TX 75204
Oak Lawn

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
RARE CORNER UNIT with a fenced front yard area within a short walk to Katy Trail, West Village! This unit is freshly updated with modern tones and new carpet throughout. Master suite has 2 walk in closets, and the master bath has large soaking tub, separate shower and dual vanities with granite counters and a study or additional living on the third level. First level has guest bedroom with walk-in closet and full bath. Beautiful finish outs including hardwood floors, granite, and stainless appliances including a wine fridge. Perfect for entertaining with open kitchen, living, dining and cozy corner fireplace. . Gated community offers a resort style pool, 2 courtyards and designated guest parking.Easy access 75

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3839 Cole Avenue have any available units?
3839 Cole Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3839 Cole Avenue have?
Some of 3839 Cole Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3839 Cole Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3839 Cole Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3839 Cole Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3839 Cole Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3839 Cole Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3839 Cole Avenue offers parking.
Does 3839 Cole Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3839 Cole Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3839 Cole Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3839 Cole Avenue has a pool.
Does 3839 Cole Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3839 Cole Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3839 Cole Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3839 Cole Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trinity Loft
1403 Slocum St
Dallas, TX 75207
Parkway Place
19002 Dallas Parkway
Dallas, TX 75287
Shoreview Flats
10151 Shoreview Rd
Dallas, TX 75238
Berkshire Medical District
4730 Fairmount St
Dallas, TX 75219
Broadstone 5151
5151 Bent Tree Forest Dr
Dallas, TX 75248
Windsong
17717 Vail St
Dallas, TX 75287
The Laurel
8600 Preston Rd
Dallas, TX 75225
AVALON
1002 Annex Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University