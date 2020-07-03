3839 Cole Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage guest parking

RARE CORNER UNIT with a fenced front yard area within a short walk to Katy Trail, West Village! This unit is freshly updated with modern tones and new carpet throughout. Master suite has 2 walk in closets, and the master bath has large soaking tub, separate shower and dual vanities with granite counters and a study or additional living on the third level. First level has guest bedroom with walk-in closet and full bath. Beautiful finish outs including hardwood floors, granite, and stainless appliances including a wine fridge. Perfect for entertaining with open kitchen, living, dining and cozy corner fireplace. . Gated community offers a resort style pool, 2 courtyards and designated guest parking.Easy access 75