Beautiful home with a very big master and 2 large bedrooms. 2 1/2 modern baths and a fully renovated kitchen with SS appliances in a very spacious floor plan. A very cozy family room with a fireplace and a large backyard for family fun.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3835 Walden Way have any available units?
3835 Walden Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 3835 Walden Way currently offering any rent specials?
3835 Walden Way is not currently offering any rent specials.