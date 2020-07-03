All apartments in Dallas
Last updated May 2 2020 at 7:45 AM

3835 Walden Way

3835 Walden Way · No Longer Available
Location

3835 Walden Way, Dallas, TX 75287

Amenities

recently renovated
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful home with a very big master and 2 large bedrooms. 2 1/2 modern baths and a fully renovated kitchen with SS appliances in a very spacious floor plan. A very cozy family room with a fireplace and a large backyard for family fun.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3835 Walden Way have any available units?
3835 Walden Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 3835 Walden Way currently offering any rent specials?
3835 Walden Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3835 Walden Way pet-friendly?
No, 3835 Walden Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3835 Walden Way offer parking?
No, 3835 Walden Way does not offer parking.
Does 3835 Walden Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3835 Walden Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3835 Walden Way have a pool?
No, 3835 Walden Way does not have a pool.
Does 3835 Walden Way have accessible units?
No, 3835 Walden Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3835 Walden Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3835 Walden Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3835 Walden Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3835 Walden Way does not have units with air conditioning.

