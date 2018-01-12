All apartments in Dallas
Last updated November 8 2019 at 3:30 AM

3831 Holliday Road

3831 Holliday Road · No Longer Available
Location

3831 Holliday Road, Dallas, TX 75224
Oak Park Estates

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This incredible home has great curb appeal with plenty of charm! Updated and renovated throughout, this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom is sure to impress! Features include picture windows, refinished hardwood floors, granite countertops, new stainless steel appliances, with plenty of natural light! The backyard is partially fenced and has great views of mature trees and nature - your escape for relaxation! Located within the Dallas ISD, plenty of shopping, dining, and entertainment nearby! Come see this home today - won't last long!!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,750, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3831 Holliday Road have any available units?
3831 Holliday Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3831 Holliday Road have?
Some of 3831 Holliday Road's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3831 Holliday Road currently offering any rent specials?
3831 Holliday Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3831 Holliday Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3831 Holliday Road is pet friendly.
Does 3831 Holliday Road offer parking?
No, 3831 Holliday Road does not offer parking.
Does 3831 Holliday Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3831 Holliday Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3831 Holliday Road have a pool?
No, 3831 Holliday Road does not have a pool.
Does 3831 Holliday Road have accessible units?
No, 3831 Holliday Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3831 Holliday Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3831 Holliday Road does not have units with dishwashers.

