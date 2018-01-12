3831 Holliday Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This incredible home has great curb appeal with plenty of charm! Updated and renovated throughout, this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom is sure to impress! Features include picture windows, refinished hardwood floors, granite countertops, new stainless steel appliances, with plenty of natural light! The backyard is partially fenced and has great views of mature trees and nature - your escape for relaxation! Located within the Dallas ISD, plenty of shopping, dining, and entertainment nearby! Come see this home today - won't last long!!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,750, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.