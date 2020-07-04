3829 Crown Shore Drive

Amenities

Great opportunity to rent completely renovated lovely house. Open and bright floor plan. Hand scaraped hardwood floor, granite counter tops with stainless steel appliances, new kitchen and bathroom cabinets. Remodeled bathrooms with frameless enclosures. New light fixtures, new windows, new hardware, fresh paint, new mirrors. 4 bedrooms plus nursery ,2 full bath,2 car garage are waiting for a new tenant. Private backyard with nice landscaping. Refrigerator will remain. Super location. Close to schools,shopping,highways. Ready to move in.