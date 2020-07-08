All apartments in Dallas
3821 Goodfellow Dr
3821 Goodfellow Dr

3821 Goodfellow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3821 Goodfellow Drive, Dallas, TX 75229
Westhollow

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful and Classy 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms single-family house in Dallas, within walking distance of Thomas C. Marsh Preparatory Academy.

Open plan floor, the kitchen has new granite countertops, equipped with a refrigerator, electric range oven, dishwasher, and microwave with a subway tile back-splash. The living room as a stunning travertine tile fireplace, ideal for family nights and winter reunions, plenty of storage space in the hallway built-ins which lead to your guest room, updated guest bath, and master bedroom around the corner. The master bath has granite counters, a free-standing bathtub, and a frame-less shower.

Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $50.00
Pet fees and restrictions apply, all pets must be registered at www.petscreening.com - please inquire.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.
We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5810981)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3821 Goodfellow Dr have any available units?
3821 Goodfellow Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3821 Goodfellow Dr have?
Some of 3821 Goodfellow Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3821 Goodfellow Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3821 Goodfellow Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3821 Goodfellow Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3821 Goodfellow Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3821 Goodfellow Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3821 Goodfellow Dr offers parking.
Does 3821 Goodfellow Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3821 Goodfellow Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3821 Goodfellow Dr have a pool?
No, 3821 Goodfellow Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3821 Goodfellow Dr have accessible units?
No, 3821 Goodfellow Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3821 Goodfellow Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3821 Goodfellow Dr has units with dishwashers.

