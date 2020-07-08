3821 Goodfellow Dr

Amenities
Beautiful and Classy 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms single-family house in Dallas, within walking distance of Thomas C. Marsh Preparatory Academy.
Open plan floor, the kitchen has new granite countertops, equipped with a refrigerator, electric range oven, dishwasher, and microwave with a subway tile back-splash. The living room as a stunning travertine tile fireplace, ideal for family nights and winter reunions, plenty of storage space in the hallway built-ins which lead to your guest room, updated guest bath, and master bedroom around the corner. The master bath has granite counters, a free-standing bathtub, and a frame-less shower.
Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $50.00
Pet fees and restrictions apply, all pets must be registered at www.petscreening.com - please inquire.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
