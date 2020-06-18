All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3817 Rawlins Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3817 Rawlins Street
Last updated July 24 2019 at 2:48 AM

3817 Rawlins Street

3817 Rawlins Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3817 Rawlins Street, Dallas, TX 75219

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated 2 Bed, 2.5 Bath Condo, conveniently located in the heart of Oak Lawn & Cedars Springs area, across from Eatzi's, Starbucks, restaurants and shopping. Enjoy hot summer days in a gated pool oasis or a warm evening sunset on your private patio where your pets can stretch their legs. Wonderful living area with patio views and a fireplace. Each bedroom offers en suite baths and plenty of closet space. The master bedroom features a fireplace for those cozy winter evenings. Brand new quartz countertops in the kitchen and fresh paint. Two assigned parking spaces. Washer & Dryer are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3817 Rawlins Street have any available units?
3817 Rawlins Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3817 Rawlins Street have?
Some of 3817 Rawlins Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3817 Rawlins Street currently offering any rent specials?
3817 Rawlins Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3817 Rawlins Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3817 Rawlins Street is pet friendly.
Does 3817 Rawlins Street offer parking?
Yes, 3817 Rawlins Street offers parking.
Does 3817 Rawlins Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3817 Rawlins Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3817 Rawlins Street have a pool?
Yes, 3817 Rawlins Street has a pool.
Does 3817 Rawlins Street have accessible units?
No, 3817 Rawlins Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3817 Rawlins Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3817 Rawlins Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

MODERN
5002 Junius Street
Dallas, TX 75214
Post Katy Trail
3223 Lemmon Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Lakewood Greens
7150 E Grand Ave
Dallas, TX 75223
Locale
3301 Hudnall St
Dallas, TX 75235
American Beauty Mill
2400 S Ervay St
Dallas, TX 75215
Le Parc
5400 Live Oak St
Dallas, TX 75206
Stardust Lofts
5727 Gaston Ave
Dallas, TX 75214
Creekview
14255 Preston Road
Dallas, TX 75254

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University