3817 Rawlins Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Updated 2 Bed, 2.5 Bath Condo, conveniently located in the heart of Oak Lawn & Cedars Springs area, across from Eatzi's, Starbucks, restaurants and shopping. Enjoy hot summer days in a gated pool oasis or a warm evening sunset on your private patio where your pets can stretch their legs. Wonderful living area with patio views and a fireplace. Each bedroom offers en suite baths and plenty of closet space. The master bedroom features a fireplace for those cozy winter evenings. Brand new quartz countertops in the kitchen and fresh paint. Two assigned parking spaces. Washer & Dryer are included.