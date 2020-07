Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

East Dallas townhouse minutes from Downtown, dining and shopping. Large open floor plan with living room, dining, and kitchen on the second floor. Hardwood flooring, attached two car garage, Private fenced in patio and artificial turf lawn, gated community, gas stove, built in microwave and refrigerator, Dishwasher, wet bar, fireplace. Study off the master. A full size washer and dryer are included.