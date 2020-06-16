All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3740 Kiestcrest Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3740 Kiestcrest Drive
Last updated May 1 2019 at 1:45 AM

3740 Kiestcrest Drive

3740 Kiestcrest Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3740 Kiestcrest Dr, Dallas, TX 75233

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large 2-story updated 4-bedroom home in the beautiful Kiest Forest neighborhood with one bedroom on the first floor and three bedrooms upstairs. Large family room with built-in bookcases, wood-burning fireplace and an opening to the kitchen that has stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Rear 2-car garage that is gated and fenced in. HUGE closets throughout the house. Washer and Dryer electric connections. This home is near Briar Gate Park and Kiest Park that offers the best hiking and mountain bike trails in Dallas. Minutes from Bishop Arts District and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3740 Kiestcrest Drive have any available units?
3740 Kiestcrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3740 Kiestcrest Drive have?
Some of 3740 Kiestcrest Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3740 Kiestcrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3740 Kiestcrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3740 Kiestcrest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3740 Kiestcrest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3740 Kiestcrest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3740 Kiestcrest Drive offers parking.
Does 3740 Kiestcrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3740 Kiestcrest Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3740 Kiestcrest Drive have a pool?
No, 3740 Kiestcrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3740 Kiestcrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 3740 Kiestcrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3740 Kiestcrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3740 Kiestcrest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

St James
2820 McKinnon St
Dallas, TX 75201
7900 at Park Central
7900 Churchill Way
Dallas, TX 75251
The Saxony Apartments
14601 Montfort Dr
Dallas, TX 75254
Paxton at Lake Highlands
9763 Audelia Rd
Dallas, TX 75238
Tealwood on the Creek
6050 Melody Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
Park Hollow
6535 Bandera Ave, #1E
Dallas, TX 75225
75 West
7927 Forest Ln
Dallas, TX 75230
Vibe Medical District
2140 Medical District Dr
Dallas, TX 75235

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University