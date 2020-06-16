3740 Kiestcrest Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Large 2-story updated 4-bedroom home in the beautiful Kiest Forest neighborhood with one bedroom on the first floor and three bedrooms upstairs. Large family room with built-in bookcases, wood-burning fireplace and an opening to the kitchen that has stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Rear 2-car garage that is gated and fenced in. HUGE closets throughout the house. Washer and Dryer electric connections. This home is near Briar Gate Park and Kiest Park that offers the best hiking and mountain bike trails in Dallas. Minutes from Bishop Arts District and restaurants.