Location

3739 Rodale Way, Dallas, TX 75287

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3Br, 2Ba House, Open Floor Plan with Contemporary touches: gray paint and modern fixtures. Stainless Steel appliances including a Refrigerator. Large fenced yard with wood deck, great for pets and entertainment. Located in quiet culdesac street in sought after Midway Meadows subdivision, with a library, community center, and park right behind. Easily accessible via George Bush Pkwy and Dallas North Tollway. THIS ONE WILL GO QUICK! Come see today. Move in ready. One or two Pet's ok with $400 non refundable pet fee. No puppies or aggressive breed dogs unless assistance animal. Verify schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3739 Rodale Way have any available units?
3739 Rodale Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3739 Rodale Way have?
Some of 3739 Rodale Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3739 Rodale Way currently offering any rent specials?
3739 Rodale Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3739 Rodale Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3739 Rodale Way is pet friendly.
Does 3739 Rodale Way offer parking?
Yes, 3739 Rodale Way offers parking.
Does 3739 Rodale Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3739 Rodale Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3739 Rodale Way have a pool?
No, 3739 Rodale Way does not have a pool.
Does 3739 Rodale Way have accessible units?
No, 3739 Rodale Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3739 Rodale Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3739 Rodale Way has units with dishwashers.

