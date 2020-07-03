3739 Rodale Way

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 3Br, 2Ba House, Open Floor Plan with Contemporary touches: gray paint and modern fixtures. Stainless Steel appliances including a Refrigerator. Large fenced yard with wood deck, great for pets and entertainment. Located in quiet culdesac street in sought after Midway Meadows subdivision, with a library, community center, and park right behind. Easily accessible via George Bush Pkwy and Dallas North Tollway. THIS ONE WILL GO QUICK! Come see today. Move in ready. One or two Pet's ok with $400 non refundable pet fee. No puppies or aggressive breed dogs unless assistance animal. Verify schools.