Dallas, TX
3707 Miles Street
Last updated June 22 2020 at 12:03 PM

3707 Miles Street

3707 Miles Street · No Longer Available
Location

3707 Miles Street, Dallas, TX 75209

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
GREAT LOCATION! 1 bedroom, 1.5 bath, 2 story condo in a gated Condo Subdiv with assigned parking spot. Small complex with an inviting courtyard. This condo is nicely updated with granite CC, SS appl., powder room on 1st floor, private balcony, fridge, dishwasher, electric cooktop, WATER inc, no Gas bill. Open concept with sleek concrete floors and fireplace, HVAC is new. Enjoy your morning sitting on the master bedrm balcony as you sip your coffee or tea. Nestled among high-end condominiums bordering Highland Park and Oaklawn. Uptown Dallas, Parkland Hospital,fully-furnished option available. Shared Laundry with the 8 condo units in the complex.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3707 Miles Street have any available units?
3707 Miles Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3707 Miles Street have?
Some of 3707 Miles Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3707 Miles Street currently offering any rent specials?
3707 Miles Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3707 Miles Street pet-friendly?
No, 3707 Miles Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3707 Miles Street offer parking?
Yes, 3707 Miles Street offers parking.
Does 3707 Miles Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3707 Miles Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3707 Miles Street have a pool?
No, 3707 Miles Street does not have a pool.
Does 3707 Miles Street have accessible units?
No, 3707 Miles Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3707 Miles Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3707 Miles Street has units with dishwashers.

