3705 Sam Rayburn Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3705 Sam Rayburn Trail

3705 Sam Rayburn Trail · No Longer Available
Location

3705 Sam Rayburn Trail, Dallas, TX 75287

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Location is ideal, close to Shopping, The Star, Willow Bend Mall, and Legacy West. Easy Access to major highways NDT, PGBTP, and SH 121.You will love this spacious open floor plan with high ceilings. The split bedrooms on all sides of home offer privacy. Two secondary bedrooms share a Jack and Jill bath with individual vanities. Kitchen is open to family room, with sit in breakfast nook & bar, along with under counter lighting & built in cabinetry. Back patio has been extended, & is partially covered with ceiling fan and private fence. Master bedroom has a sitting area and a large custom walk in closet with tons of shelving. Master bath has dual sinks and private toilet stall. Available for immediate move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3705 Sam Rayburn Trail have any available units?
3705 Sam Rayburn Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3705 Sam Rayburn Trail have?
Some of 3705 Sam Rayburn Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3705 Sam Rayburn Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3705 Sam Rayburn Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3705 Sam Rayburn Trail pet-friendly?
No, 3705 Sam Rayburn Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3705 Sam Rayburn Trail offer parking?
Yes, 3705 Sam Rayburn Trail offers parking.
Does 3705 Sam Rayburn Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3705 Sam Rayburn Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3705 Sam Rayburn Trail have a pool?
No, 3705 Sam Rayburn Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3705 Sam Rayburn Trail have accessible units?
No, 3705 Sam Rayburn Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3705 Sam Rayburn Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3705 Sam Rayburn Trail has units with dishwashers.

