3705 Sam Rayburn Trail

Location is ideal, close to Shopping, The Star, Willow Bend Mall, and Legacy West. Easy Access to major highways NDT, PGBTP, and SH 121.You will love this spacious open floor plan with high ceilings. The split bedrooms on all sides of home offer privacy. Two secondary bedrooms share a Jack and Jill bath with individual vanities. Kitchen is open to family room, with sit in breakfast nook & bar, along with under counter lighting & built in cabinetry. Back patio has been extended, & is partially covered with ceiling fan and private fence. Master bedroom has a sitting area and a large custom walk in closet with tons of shelving. Master bath has dual sinks and private toilet stall. Available for immediate move in!